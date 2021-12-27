UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Resolution For Promotion Of EVs Unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday passed three different resolutions unanimously, including promotion of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and establishment of charging stations network and infrastructure across the country.

Speaking on resolution, moved by Senator Seemee Ezdi, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the government had already approved the Electric Vehicle Policy that would help tackle environmental issues and save billions of rupees oil import bill.

He said people were importing luxury and hybrid vehicles and there was the need for an effective infrastructure to promote the friendly transport system in the country.

Shibli Faraz said the present government also gave incentives on import of parts of electric vehicles and other related machinery, and decrease duty from 25 percent to 10 percent on electric vehicles.

The House also passed a resolution, moved by Senator Kamran Murtaza, unanimously to ensure representation of all federating units in the Federal Public Service Commission, Islamabad.

Another resolution passed by the House, called upon the government to take special measures for implementing the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2017, in letter and spirit, establishing a state of the art ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution)/ mediation model in Islamabad's jurisdiction for providing alternatives to litigation.

The resolution was moved by Senator Seemee Ezdi.

While, the House deferred a resolution, moved by Senator Mohammad Humyun Mohammad, that sought necessary constitutional and administrative steps to declare FATA as 'Rural Area' of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protect the quota of erstwhile FATA in government jobs and educational institutions on permanent basis, as was being practiced in Rural Sindh whose quota was separate from Urban Sindh.

Commenting on the resolution, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that 3 percent quota had been reserved for the people of erstwhile FATA till 2030.

He suggested the House to refer the resolution to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for consultations.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani endorsed the point of view of Ali Muhammad and said that the House should take the opinion from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the issue.

