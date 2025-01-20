Senate Passes Resolution For Repatriating Of 23000 Overseas Pakistani Prisoners
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM
The Senate on Monday passed the resolution with majority regarding 23,000 overseas Pakistani prisoners and seeks governments efforts for their safe repatriation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Senate on Monday passed the resolution with majority regarding 23,000 overseas Pakistani prisoners and seeks governments efforts for their safe repatriation.
The resolution was moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri during Senate session stating "Cognizant of the fact that the Government of Pakistan has an obligation, under the Constitution and International law, to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens detained abroad".
Mindful of the official estimates, according to which there are over 23,000 Pakistani citizens languishing in jails across the world without access to lawyers, impartial translators, or adequate consular assistance from the Pakistani diplomatic missions. These destitute Pakistanis face the harshest punishments due to their lack of understanding and assistance with the legal process.
This House, therefore, recommends that the Government of Pakistan should provide effective consular assistance and representation to all overseas Pakistani prisoners and ensure that their fundamental rights are not violated.
The Upper House also actively pursue the implementation of bilateral prisoner transfer agreements, with the aim of repatriating Pakistani nationals and allowing them to serve out their sentences in their home country".
Meanwhile, commenting on the resolution, Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said that we have already arrangements with 11 countries regarding prisoners in abroad, while talks are also underway with 23 countries. This is the responsibility of the government and which is making all out efforts in that regard, he added.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists6 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections5 minutes ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected5 minutes ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident5 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring4 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..5 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive5 minutes ago