UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Resolution, Recommending Govt To Explore Rain Water Harvest System

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Senate passes resolution, recommending Govt to explore Rain Water Harvest System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to explore alternate methods, including the rain water harvest system, on priority and to take necessary steps to bridge the gap between growing demand and supply of water in the Federal Capital.

Senator Seemee Ezdi in her resolution expressed concern over the poor water distribution and management system, scarcity of potable water and depleting supply capacity of Simly and Khanpur dams causing severe hardships to the residents of Islamabad.

The House also adopted another resolution moved by Senator Shahadat Awan, asking ministries / divisions to immediately publish their respective updated laws, rules and regulations on their websites for the use of general public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Senate Poor Water Khanpur Government

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Jakara Anthony ends Australia's gold medal Winter

Jakara Anthony ends Australia's gold medal Winter

3 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans to Arm Emergency Workers for Potenti ..

Belarus Plans to Arm Emergency Workers for Potential Military Operations - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Morocco to bury little Rayan who died trapped in w ..

Morocco to bury little Rayan who died trapped in well

3 minutes ago
 STZA, ZBRA sign LOI to promote scientific, technol ..

STZA, ZBRA sign LOI to promote scientific, technological knowledge ecosystem

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>