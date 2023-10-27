ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The resolution moved by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, reiterated Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people.

The resolution strongly condemned the Indian brutalities and killing of thousands of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It urged the International community for the expeditious formation of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the gross human rights violation in IIOJK.

The House also rejected the conduct of fake elections in the held valley, adding the violates the UNSC resolutions which stipulated that the final disposition of the disputed territory would be made in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people through the conduct of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN.

The Senate also passed two more resolutions expressing profound grief and sorrow over the deaths of sitting Senator Rana Maqbool and former Senator S. M.Zafar.

The resolutions moved by Leader of House Ishaq Dar and Kamil Ali Agha paid tributes to the services and contributions of Rana Maqbool and S.M. Zafar saying that these will be remembered for a long time.

The house through its resolutions extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

APP/zah-muk