UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Passes Resolution To Acknowledge Chinese Support On Coronavirus Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:18 PM

Senate passes resolution to acknowledge Chinese support on coronavirus crisis

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously by expressing its deep appreciation to the Chinese government and people for their unflinching role and timely assistance to Pakistan in the current coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously by expressing its deep appreciation to the Chinese government and people for their unflinching role and timely assistance to Pakistan in the current coronavirus crisis.

"The Senate of Pakistan, taking note of China's strong support and timely assistance to Pakistan during the current Coronavirus Crisis, expresses its deep appreciation to the Chinese government and people for their unflinching role as 'all weather friends' of Pakistan," said the resolution moved by the leader of the opposition Raja Zafarul Haq on behalf of all parties in the house.

The resolution said China's support to Pakistan has helped combat COVID-19 by protecting our people and saving lives as well as providing our health workers with testing kits, protective gear and ventilators at a time when these were badly needed plus sending medical teams.

"The Senate of Pakistan also commends the government and people of China, led by President Xi Jinping, who showed leadership in this crisis through clarity of vision by taking decisive and timely measures to combat the Coronavirus effectively in China.

As 'Iron Brothers', both Pakistan and China are collectively confronting this 'common enemy', the coronavirus, which is a threat to humanity, irrespective of country, race or religion." In this context, the Senate of Pakistan rejects the baseless propaganda against China from certain quarters, which stems from geopolitical rivalry and is more an attempt to divert attention from their own internal failings as it has no factual basis.

"The Senate feels that this resolution, just prior to May 21, which marks the 69th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China on May 21, 1951, is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the resilience of our time-tested friendship, which is evident from China's consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir, on CPEC and now on COVID-19," the resolution further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Weather China CPEC May All From Government Race Xi Jinping Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

9 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

3 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

31 minutes ago

European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in accidents in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.