Senate passes resolution to acknowledge Chinese support on coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously by expressing its deep appreciation to the Chinese government and people for their unflinching role and timely assistance to Pakistan in the current coronavirus crisis.

"The Senate of Pakistan, taking note of China's strong support and timely assistance to Pakistan during the current Coronavirus Crisis, expresses its deep appreciation to the Chinese government and people for their unflinching role as 'all weather friends' of Pakistan," said the resolution moved by the leader of the opposition Raja Zafarul Haq on behalf of all parties in the house.

The resolution said China's support to Pakistan has helped combat COVID-19 by protecting our people and saving lives as well as providing our health workers with testing kits, protective gear and ventilators at a time when these were badly needed plus sending medical teams.

"The Senate of Pakistan also commends the government and people of China, led by President Xi Jinping, who showed leadership in this crisis through clarity of vision by taking decisive and timely measures to combat the Coronavirus effectively in China.

As 'Iron Brothers', both Pakistan and China are collectively confronting this 'common enemy', the coronavirus, which is a threat to humanity, irrespective of country, race or religion." In this context, the Senate of Pakistan rejects the baseless propaganda against China from certain quarters, which stems from geopolitical rivalry and is more an attempt to divert attention from their own internal failings as it has no factual basis.

"The Senate feels that this resolution, just prior to May 21, which marks the 69th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China on May 21, 1951, is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the resilience of our time-tested friendship, which is evident from China's consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir, on CPEC and now on COVID-19," the resolution further said.