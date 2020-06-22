Senate passes resolution to condole death of Mufti Naeem, Allama Talib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The upper house of parliament, on Monday passed a resolution unanimously to condole death of Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Jauhri.

The resolution was moved by the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Azam Khan Swati in the House.

The House expressed its deep grief on the sad demise of Mufti Muhammad Naeem, who was a great religious scholar and Head of Jamia Binoria Karachi and Allama Talib Jauhri who was also a renowned religious scholar and effective speaker.

"We offer Fateha for the departed souls and we pray to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls in paradise and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," the resolution said.