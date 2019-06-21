Senate passes resolution to express deep sorrow, shock at tragic death of Mursi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Senate Thursday passed a resolution to express its deep sorrow and shock at the tragic death of Muhammad Mursi, the former president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during trial.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan moved the resolution at the floor of the Senate after rules were suspended to enable the house to pass it.

The Senators in the resolution said the struggle and sacrifices of Muhammad Mursi for the cause of democracy, parliamentary supremacy, constitutionalism, civilian supremacy, rule of law, justice and fundamental rights will not go in vain and shall be recognized by all the democratic people around the world in general and the future generations in Egypt in particular.

Muhammad Mursi symbolized the strength and resilience of all the civilized people and their commitment to democracy, constitutionalism, civilian supremacy and rule of law, the resolution stated.

The Senate of Pakistan lauded the courage and perseverance of Muhammad Mursi against oppression, tyranny and persecution. His struggle is reminiscent of the struggle of some of the great leaders, including those from Pakistan, who suffered all sorts of hardships but did not surrender before dictators and oppressive regimes. Mursi was indeed a star of the Arab revolution and his supreme sacrifice shall serve as a beacon of light for those who stand for the ideals of civilized life against brute force and dictatorship, the resolution read.

While expressing dismay and disappointment at the general world apathy towards the sufferings of Muhammad Mursi and other political prisoners, the Senate also endorsed the observations and demand of the Human Rights Watch which has called for an independent judicial inquiry into the circumstances that led to the tragic death of the former President of Egypt Muhammad Mursi.

The Senate also urged upon the government of Pakistan to take this as an opportunity and initiate the creation of a League of Democratic States to support democratic governments against the adventures of dictators and other non-elected forces.

The Senate also urged the government of Pakistan to approach the government of Egypt, and where necessary, other Islamic states to secure fair trial of those under trial in Egypt and for fair treatment of the political prisoners in deference to United Nations Declaration of Human Rights (UNDHR), United Nations Charter, the OIC's Universal Islamic Declaration of Human Rights (1981) and Cairo Declaration of Human Rights in Islam (1990).

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq endorsed the resolution and said it was thought that Arab Spring would change the Middle East but rise of Islamists in Egypt was not liked by some.

He said Egyptians were true Muslims and had an institution like Al-Azhar University. "I met Mursi and I found him to be a good human being. Mursi became President through a democratic process."He said Egypt was Afro-Asian country and was a gateway to Africa and Pakistan should have good relations with the country as it was important for Islamic world. The Senators prayed for the departed soul of Muhammad Mursi.