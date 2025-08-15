Senate Passes Resolution To Mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations
Published August 15, 2025 | 05:06 PM
Resolution calls on public and private institutions, business organizations, educational institutions and media houses to promote peace, tolerance, and brotherhood in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to commemorate the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), urging the Federal and provincial governments to organize high-level national programs and appealing to the entire nation to celebrate the occasion with devotion and respect.
Senate session was chaired by Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani. The resolution, presented by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, called for nationwide celebrations of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal and enthusiasm.
The resolution urged federal and provincial authorities to decorate government, semi-government, and private buildings as well as major roads. It also called on public and private institutions, business organizations, educational institutions, and media houses to promote peace, tolerance, and brotherhood in accordance with the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).
The Senate affirmed its commitment to promoting the Sunnah and Seerat of the Prophet and appealed to citizens to observe this blessed occasion with devotion, respect, and unity.
