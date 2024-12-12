Senate passes resolution unanimously, condemns Israel bombardment

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously, condemning Israel's bombardment extending to many countries

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously, condemning Israel's bombardment extending to many countries.

The resolution was moved by Sherry Rehman on behalf of all parties in the House.

“The Senate of Pakistan, observing the grave and continuing violations of international law by Israel, expresses its profound concern over the systemic exercise of impunity by Israel in its actions against Palestine,” the resolution said.

The Senate noted with alarm the exploitation of the political vacuum caused by regime collapse in Syria, which Israel is using to advance its unilateral agenda. “This agenda now extends beyond Palestine to violations of the sovereignty of Syria and many other countries,” it said.

The Senate called for immediate accountability for these actions, which many in the international community have condemned as war crimes.

The Senate strongly condemned the killing of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) team members on October 7, 2023. As of the end of November 2024, 249 UNRWA staff members have lost their lives as a result of Israeli actions. “Such attacks are a blatant violation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 302; which mandates UNRWA's role in providing critical humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations,” the resolution said.

The Senate further condemned Israel's recent legislative measures aimed at undermining the mandate of UNRWA, which provided essential humanitarian aid in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan and Syria.

This move will severely impact access to health, education, and vital services for Palestinian refugees and threatens the right of return for Palestinian refugees, as enshrined in international law, it said.

“The Senate also notes the humanitarian toll of Israel actions. Since the start of the current onslaught, 44,612 Palestinians have been martyred and 105,834 injured, including women and children,” the resolution said.

The Senate condemned the targeted killing of over 180 journalists during Israeli bombings in Gaza, and the deliberate destruction of critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and residential areas.

The resolution said: “The Senate reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, recognizing it as a moral, political, and legal obligation. Pakistan reiterates its consistent support for the two-state solution of the Palestinian issue, as enshrined in relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. We reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Palestine and call for the establishment of a viable, independent, contiguous State of Palestine based on internationally agreed parameters of the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.

The Senate called on the international community to take decisive action to protect Palestinian lives, hold Israel accountable for war crimes, and ensure compliance with international humanitarian law. An end to the culture of impunity is essential for achieving peace, justice, and the protection of human rights in Palestine and the Middle East.

