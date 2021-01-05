UrduPoint.com
Senate Passes Resolution Unanimously Condemning Arrest Of Asiya Andrabi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:13 PM

Senate passes resolution unanimously condemning arrest of Asiya Andrabi

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the illegal arrest of Asiya Andrabi, Leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, who was under arrest in New Delhi's notorious Tihar jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the illegal arrest of Asiya Andrabi, Leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, who was under arrest in New Delhi's notorious Tihar jail.

The resolution was moved by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq.

The Senate also expressed full solidarity with Asiya Andrabi and lauds her courage and urged her immediate release from the illegal imprisonment.

In the resolution, the Senate strongly condemned human rights violations by Indian government and torture of women activist, adding that the arrest of Asyia Indrabi is grassroots violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

