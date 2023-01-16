Senate passes resolution unanimously to establish mega educational cities in provinces

Senate on Monday passed a resolution unanimously asking the Federal Government to launch a program for the establishment of mega-educational cities in provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate on Monday passed a resolution unanimously asking the Federal Government to launch a program for the establishment of mega-educational cities in provinces.

The resolution was moved by Saeebullah Bazai on behalf of Senators Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzi, Mushtaq Ahmed and others in the upper house of the Parliament.

The resolution says, "Cognizant of the need for an educational revolution in the country which is one of the key drivers of growth performance, prosperity, and competitiveness in national and global economies. Realizing that Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are at the forefront of the solutions required to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, which underscores the fundamental role of education in creating healthy and inclusive societies as envisioned in the 2030 Agenda.

Reiterating that the education revolution and other sustainable goals can be achieved through the establishment of state-of-the-art HEIs, ground-breaking research and innovation, and academia-facilitated industrial complexes for translating theory into practice, the resolution further said.

It recommends that every mega educational city should encompass a total area of about 2500 acres and comprise often universities of 250 acres each offering advanced education in distinct fields including skills and technology.

The land for these educational cities should be provided by respective provincial governments whereas the infrastructure of the ten universities in each province should be built by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government after building the infrastructure should hand over management and operationalization of said universities to the best public and private sector Universities/educational institutions and should continue to support the overall management including the grant of scholarships for the genuinely deserving students and ensure that fifteen percent of the total seats should be allocated for the said deserving students."