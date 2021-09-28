UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Resolution Unanimously To Launch Jobs Portals By Ministries, Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday passed a resolution unanimously that all Federal ministries/divisions and their attached departments should create/launch job portals on their respective websites for online merit based procedure/evaluation process to ensure transparency and to avoid briber, favoritism, nepotism and other dishonest practices that are jeopardizing the merit system and the career of most deserving and eligible persons and hence eclipsing the future of the nation.

Senator Faisal Javed moved the resolution which was passed by the House unanimously.

