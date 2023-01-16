Senate passes resolutions for imparting compulsory Islamic education to students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed two resolutions, recommending attaining knowledge of the Holy Qura'an, the Sunnah, and the Seerat of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at educational institutes from Primary to a higher level.

Both resolutions were moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami, saying the two were in line with the constitutional provisions.

Moving the first resolution, he said it was a fact that in-depth knowledge of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah was mandatory for attaining religious, political, economic, social, and other facets of an ideal society.

He said universities and colleges were the nurseries for preparing committed, productive, and good human beings, who "eventually contribute towards attaining healthy, progressive and moral social order in a society".

The resolution reiterated, "An individual harnessed with the divine knowledge of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah can play a pivotal role in the progress and development of Pakistan in its true sense." It appreciated the initiative taken in the Punjab province where education of the Holy Quran with translation had been made mandatory in all public sector universities purely for knowledge and learning purposes.

The House recommended, "Teaching of (the) Holy Quran with translation, Tajveed and Tafseer should be made compulsory in all universities of Pakistan for students of all disciplines, without making it part of examinations or provision of additional marks so that focus should remain on (an) acquisition of learning and knowledge of (the) Holy Quran.

" The second resolution said:"The House acknowledges the significance attached to the study of the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for individual and collective development surrounding all aspects of human life. Without the in-depth study and understanding of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the new generation cannot comprehend the modern day's challenges and progress in their individual and collective life." It said the House was cognizant of the fact that there was no specialized and detailed study of the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at various tiers in the existing education system.

In order to inculcate a detailed and comprehensive knowledge of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the minds of the younger generations, the House recommended the Federal Government to take immediate steps for the introduction of Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a special subject and make it compulsory at primary, middle, secondary and higher school levels in Islamabad.

Besides, the resolution suggested,"refreshing study of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) be made as a special subject as part of all disciplines at university level in (the) Islamabad Capital Territory." It also asked the Federal Government "(to) coordinate with all provinces to make arrangements for the introduction of detailed study of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a special subject at primary, middle, secondary, higher secondary and university levels."