UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Resolutions For Imparting Compulsory Islamic Education To Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Senate passes resolutions for imparting compulsory Islamic education to students

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed two resolutions, recommending attaining knowledge of the Holy Qura'an, the Sunnah, and the Seerat of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at educational institutes from primary to a higher level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed two resolutions, recommending attaining knowledge of the Holy Qura'an, the Sunnah, and the Seerat of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at educational institutes from Primary to a higher level.

Both resolutions were moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami, saying the two were in line with the constitutional provisions.

Moving the first resolution, he said it was a fact that in-depth knowledge of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah was mandatory for attaining religious, political, economic, social, and other facets of an ideal society.

He said universities and colleges were the nurseries for preparing committed, productive, and good human beings, who "eventually contribute towards attaining healthy, progressive and moral social order in a society".

The resolution reiterated, "An individual harnessed with the divine knowledge of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah can play a pivotal role in the progress and development of Pakistan in its true sense." It appreciated the initiative taken in the Punjab province where education of the Holy Quran with translation had been made mandatory in all public sector universities purely for knowledge and learning purposes.

The House recommended, "Teaching of (the) Holy Quran with translation, Tajveed and Tafseer should be made compulsory in all universities of Pakistan for students of all disciplines, without making it part of examinations or provision of additional marks so that focus should remain on (an) acquisition of learning and knowledge of (the) Holy Quran.

" The second resolution said:"The House acknowledges the significance attached to the study of the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for individual and collective development surrounding all aspects of human life. Without the in-depth study and understanding of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the new generation cannot comprehend the modern day's challenges and progress in their individual and collective life." It said the House was cognizant of the fact that there was no specialized and detailed study of the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at various tiers in the existing education system.

In order to inculcate a detailed and comprehensive knowledge of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the minds of the younger generations, the House recommended the Federal Government to take immediate steps for the introduction of Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a special subject and make it compulsory at primary, middle, secondary and higher school levels in Islamabad.

Besides, the resolution suggested,"refreshing study of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) be made as a special subject as part of all disciplines at university level in (the) Islamabad Capital Territory." It also asked the Federal Government "(to) coordinate with all provinces to make arrangements for the introduction of detailed study of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a special subject at primary, middle, secondary, higher secondary and university levels."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Senate Education Punjab Progress Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance holds 2nd session of ‘Corpor ..

Ministry of Finance holds 2nd session of ‘Corporate Tax Public Awareness Progr ..

6 minutes ago
 IESCO Chief Engineer Customer Services, Operation ..

IESCO Chief Engineer Customer Services, Operation for ensuring timely release of ..

6 minutes ago
 Urals Averaged $46.8 Per Barrel Between December 1 ..

Urals Averaged $46.8 Per Barrel Between December 15-January 14 - Russian Finance ..

5 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance in ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance in missing person case

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies ..

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

5 minutes ago
 GMC Media Future Labs: A timely initiative to brai ..

GMC Media Future Labs: A timely initiative to brainstorm industry’s challenges ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.