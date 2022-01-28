UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes SBP (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:57 PM

The bill laid by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, aimed at provision of necessary operational and financial autonomy to the State Bank to enhance transparency and strengthening accountability.   

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) The Senate was informed today [Friday] that government is taking steps to make small airports of the country operational.

Speaking during Question Hour, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said commercial traffic stands suspended at different airports due to non-availability of commercial airlines.

State Minister assured there will be no discrimination with any province regarding commencement of domestic flight operation.

Meanwhile, the House passed “The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2022” on Friday.

The House also passed “The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2022” which was laid by Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz.

Earlier, at the outset of the session, the Houseunder the chair of Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani offered Fateha for the soldiers, martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan's Kech district.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has expressed his pleasure over the passage of State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill, 2022 by the Senate.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said those dreaming of no confidence have failed even in the house where they have the so-called majority.

He said the government has proved that all the parties together cannot defeat Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Information Minister said with the help of God Almighty, this journey of success will not stop.

