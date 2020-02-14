UrduPoint.com
Senate Passes Six Government Bills, Suspends Question Hour

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

The Upper House of Parliament on Friday passed a motion to suspend question hour and passed six government bills after presentation of reports of relevant Standing Committees on them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Friday passed a motion to suspend question hour and passed six government bills after presentation of reports of relevant Standing Committees on them.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati tabled five government bills in the House which included the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2020; the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2020; the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2020 and the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The House unanimously passed these bills after voice voting. Earlier Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Muhammad Javed Abbasi presented reports on four bills including the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2020; the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2020; the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2020.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz tabled the Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Bill, 2019 as reported by the Standing Committee. This legislative proposal was also passed by the House.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, a member of the Committee Senator Sherry Rehman presented report on the Banks (Nationalization) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Senator Nuzhat Sadiq presented report of the Committee on the PSDP proposed by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the Financial Year 2020-2021.

On behalf of Chairman Committee on Delegated Legislation, a member of the Committee Senator Rubina Khalid presented eleventh quarterly report of the Committee as required under sub-rule (3) of Rule 172E of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

