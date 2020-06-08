Senate passes six resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Monday passed six resolutions and dropped a resolution demanding to introduce uniform pay scales for all government employees.

The Senate on Monday adopted six resolutions demanding the government to introduce an up-to-date system for disposal of garbage in Islamabad; celebrate the 15th day of Ramazan ul Mubarak as Orphans Day on official and unofficial level; appoint ambassadors of Pakistan against the 20% quota reserved for non-career diplomats; take immediate steps for approval and facilitation of solar and wind energy projects in Balochistan; repatriate officials working on deputation for last three years to their parent departments, and allow prohibited bore arms licences to all the parliamentarians.

The Chair deferred a resolution to fix the minimum wage for labourers at par with the price of one tola gold after the consent of the mover. It was tabled by Jammat Islami's Mushtaq Ahmed.

Another resolution demanding to introduce uniform pay scales for all the government employees was dropped as its mover requested for the same. The resolution would be tabled again after change of its language.