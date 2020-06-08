UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Passes Six Resolutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:18 PM

Senate passes six resolutions

The Upper House of Parliament on Monday passed six resolutions and dropped a resolution demanding to introduce uniform pay scales for all government employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Monday passed six resolutions and dropped a resolution demanding to introduce uniform pay scales for all government employees.

The Senate on Monday adopted six resolutions demanding the government to introduce an up-to-date system for disposal of garbage in Islamabad; celebrate the 15th day of Ramazan ul Mubarak as Orphans Day on official and unofficial level; appoint ambassadors of Pakistan against the 20% quota reserved for non-career diplomats; take immediate steps for approval and facilitation of solar and wind energy projects in Balochistan; repatriate officials working on deputation for last three years to their parent departments, and allow prohibited bore arms licences to all the parliamentarians.

The Chair deferred a resolution to fix the minimum wage for labourers at par with the price of one tola gold after the consent of the mover. It was tabled by Jammat Islami's Mushtaq Ahmed.

Another resolution demanding to introduce uniform pay scales for all the government employees was dropped as its mover requested for the same. The resolution would be tabled again after change of its language.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Parliament Same Price Gold All Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

National Assembly speaker urges MNAs to strictly f ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Talks With Egypt's Sisi, Praises Cairo's Dip ..

3 minutes ago

Fuel stocks being replenished by OMCs: OCAC

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.