Senate Passes Special Technology Zones Authority Amendment Bill 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Senate passes Special Technology Zones Authority Amendment Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Senate on Thursday passed The Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote.

The bill was tabled by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar in the house.

It aims to further streamline the functioning of the Special

Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and promote the growth of Pakistan's technology sector.

The legislation is expected to enhance regulatory frameworks, attract investment, and facilitate innovation within the country's special technology zones.

