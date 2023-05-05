Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

The bill moved by Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui and already passed by the National Assembly aims at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) The Senate today passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023.

The Session of Upper House held in Islamabad with Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sajnrani in the chair.

In his remarks on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar alluded to Article 188 of the constitution saying it empowers the Supreme Court subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora and any rules made by the Supreme Court, to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it. He said the latest legislation is procedural in nature.

The Law Minister said the bill has been formulated in accordance with the spirit of Article 188 of the constitution.

Responding to the points of the PTI leaders, Azam Nazeer Tarar said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has gone to India to represent Pakistan at the SCO meeting.

Azam Nazeer Tarar regretted the rumpus created by the PTI members in the house saying this house has a sanctity which needs to be fully respected. He emphasized the need for moving forward in a spirit of patience and tolerance.

Taking the floor, Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the books of O-level carrying objectionable material have been confiscated.

He assured that in future A and O level books will be properly scrutinized.

The Senate today passed The Private Power and Infrastructure board Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute, Bannu Bill 2023.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented a report of the parliamentary committee regarding examining the amendments proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Elections Act, 2017.

The Senate today passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Enver Baig.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan noted that the late Senator was a champion of human rights, diversity and equality. It pointed out that Enver Baig was a strong supporter of immigration reforms and worked to create policies that make it easier for immigrants to settle abroad.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the resolution said that services rendered by the late senator would be long remembered.

At the outset, the House offered fateha for the departed soul of former Senator Enver Baig as well as those who recently martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country.

The Senate session has now been prorogued.