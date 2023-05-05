UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Supreme Court Review Of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2023 | 12:46 PM

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

The bill moved by Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui and already passed by the National Assembly aims at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) The Senate today passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023.

The Session of Upper House held in Islamabad with Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sajnrani in the chair.

The bill moved by Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui and already passed by the National Assembly aims at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

In his remarks on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar alluded to Article 188 of the constitution saying it empowers the Supreme Court subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora and any rules made by the Supreme Court, to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it. He said the latest legislation is procedural in nature.

The Law Minister said the bill has been formulated in accordance with the spirit of Article 188 of the constitution.

Responding to the points of the PTI leaders, Azam Nazeer Tarar said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has gone to India to represent Pakistan at the SCO meeting.

Azam Nazeer Tarar regretted the rumpus created by the PTI members in the house saying this house has a sanctity which needs to be fully respected. He emphasized the need for moving forward in a spirit of patience and tolerance.

Taking the floor, Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the books of O-level carrying objectionable material have been confiscated.

He assured that in future A and O level books will be properly scrutinized.

The Senate today passed The Private Power and Infrastructure board Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute, Bannu Bill 2023.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented a report of the parliamentary committee regarding examining the amendments proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Elections Act, 2017.

The Senate today passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Enver Baig.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan noted that the late Senator was a champion of human rights, diversity and equality. It pointed out that Enver Baig was a strong supporter of immigration reforms and worked to create policies that make it easier for immigrants to settle abroad.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the resolution said that services rendered by the late senator would be long remembered.

At the outset, the House offered fateha for the departed soul of former Senator Enver Baig as well as those who recently martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country.

The Senate session has now been prorogued.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Senate Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar Law Minister Women 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Family

Recent Stories

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

5 minutes ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

5 minutes ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

20 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

44 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.