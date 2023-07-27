Senate passes 'The Cantonments (Amendment) Bill, 2023' to modernize Cantonments Act, 1924

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate on Thursday passed 'The Cantonments (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in a significant move towards modernization and democratization of Cantonment areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed 'The Cantonments (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in a significant move towards modernization and democratization of Cantonment areas.

The bill, presented by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, aimed at amending the Cantonments Act of 1924 (II of 1924), a colonial-era law governing the administration of Cantonment areas and related matters since independence.

The Cantonments Act, despite being in place for almost a century, has seen only minimal amendments since 1947. As a result, it has become inadequate to address the evolving needs of the time.

Moreover, the 18th Amendment to the Constitution in 1973 and the mandate extension of local government under Article 140-A to Cantonment areas by Superior Courts necessitated significant provisions to ensure the political, financial, and administrative autonomy of Cantonments Boards.

Over the years, the lack of adequate provisions in the Act has led to an increase in litigation, particularly concerning land administration, taxation, building regulations, election matters, and penalties.

The Cantonment Boards, despite being local governments, have not enjoyed the same level of autonomy, powers, and privileges as other local governments.

To address these issues and bring the Cantonments Act up to date, the proposed amendments focus on several key aspects.

Firstly, they aim to ensure greater autonomy and democratization of Cantonment Boards, granting them more decision-making power. Additionally, the bill seeks to improve the financial base of these Boards to facilitate development activities within Cantonment areas.

The mechanism of land administration will also be streamlined to enhance efficiency and reduce disputes. Notably, the interests of the armed forces and the Federal government will be safeguarded throughout the process.

One critical update proposed in the amendments pertains to penalties. The current rates have lost their deterrent value over time due to their negligible amounts, making it necessary to adjust them to reflect the changing circumstances adequately.

Furthermore, the bill intends to address inconsistencies in the applicable laws, ensuring a more coherent legal framework for Cantonment areas' governance.

With the Senate's approval, the 'The Cantonments (Amendment) Bill, 2023' is poised to bring about vital changes and reforms in the administration and functioning of Cantonment areas.

The amendments are seen as a significant step towards accommodating the evolving needs of the population and providing Cantonment Boards with the necessary tools to serve their communities more effectively.

The bill will now be forwarded to the president for further consideration before becoming law.