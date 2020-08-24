Senate passes three bills

Senate on Monday here passed three bills related to qualification of Islamabad High Court judges and changes in laws concerning Unani and Homeopathic practitioners and motor vehicles

The house passed the Islamabad High Court Amendment Bill 2020 moved by Senator Javed Abbasi. The bill changed the qualification of Islamabad High Court judges as required at present for judges of high courts in provinces.

The Senate also approved the Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners Amendment Bill 2019 moved by Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani and the Provincial Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2020 moved by Senator Faisal Javed.

Earlier the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani referred the Islamabad Capital Territory Waterside Safety Bill 2020, Protection of Rights of Minorities Bill 2020 and the Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill 2020 to the relevant standing committees after Senator Javed Abbasi introduced them in the house.

The waterside bill was meant to provide safety to people who go to lakes, dams and nullahs in Islamabad for recreational and other purposes. While change in Code of Criminal Procedure was concerned to giving relief in sentences in extraordinary circumstances to prisoners convicted by Islamabad High Court. According to law this relief in sentences could already be given to prisoners in provinces, Senator Javed Abbasi told the house.