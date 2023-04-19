Senate passes three bills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Wednesday passed three government bills, including the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, the Code of Civil Procedure Bill, and the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2023.

The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 simplifies the transfer of cases from accountability courts to other relevant forums, while the Code of Civil Procedure Bill, 2023 provides relief to litigants and reduces the burden on courts.

The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act No. VII) had caused problems as judges and litigants were required to go to two different courts, leading to a backlog of cases and increased costs.

The amended Act also removes the right of revision under Section 115 of the Code of Civil Procedure, leading to excessive litigation before the high court and defeating the purpose of quick and fair trial.

Both the bills were moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2023 (PMZ-2023) consolidates and amends the law related to Pakistan's territorial sea and maritime zones. It allows Pakistan to follow national and international laws and protect its rights, jurisdiction, and sovereignty in line with global standards.