Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate of Pakistan on Monday passed three resolutions during the 343rd session, two were moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, while one from Senator Rubina Qaim Khani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan on Monday passed three resolutions during the 343rd session, two were moved by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, while one from Senator Rubina Qaim Khani.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri presented the resolution "Cognizant of the increasing number of loss of innocent lives and injuries due to motorcycle accidents in the country. Mindful of the fact that lack of safety features in motorbikes and poor quality helmets are one of the main causes of these fatal accidents.

The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends that the government should ensure that manufacturers of motorcycles and helmets must equip their finished products with all the safety features at par with international standards and regulate this regime through enforcement of quality assurance mechanism." The resolution was passed unanimously from the upper house.

Similarly, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri moved another resolution which was passed with majority in the house, stating "Cognizant of the fact that a large number of children in Pakistan have unknown parentage which cannot be ascertained except from an Identity Card. And the existing NADRA ID cards are devoid of this feature. Therefore, it is very important to direct NADRA to include this column in ID Card features. The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends that the government may issue necessary directions in this regard to direct NADRA for including a separate column for "Majhool-un-nasab" children on an ID Card."

Another resolution was moved in the Senate which was passed unanimously by the upper house.

The draft of the resolution "The Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan commends the recent visit of H.E Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, as a milestone in advancing Pakistan-Russia relations.

This visit reaffirms the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation across various sectors. The Senate also notes and acknowledges the Memorandum of Understanding (MOW) signed between I-I.E Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, and H.E Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, marking a significant step in parliamentary diplomacy and sustained engagement through parliamentary friendship groups.

The Senate resolves to actively support a strategic partnership with the Russian Federation through regular exchanges, as outlined in the Mol), promoting shared principles of peace, cooperation, and respect.

The Senate encourages collaboration across economic, cultural, and social domains, aiming to expand trade, investment, and cultural exchange programs, as well as foster educational and technological partnerships. These efforts are intended to enhance Pakistan-Russia relations, contributing to mutual growth, regional stability, and a more cohesive approach to shared global challenges".

The movers of the resolution were Senators including Rubina Qaim Khani, Sherry Rehman, Pervaiz Rashid, Kamran Murtaza, Danesh Kumar, Falak Naz, Zeeshan Khan Zada, Gurdeep Singh, Fawzia Arshad and Husna Ban.

APP/qsr-raz-tmg