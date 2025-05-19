Senate Passes Trade Organisations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Senate on Monday unanimously passed the Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, after its earlier approval by the National Assembly.
Presented by Senator Shahadat Awan, ‘The Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, under the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act,2025, the two years’ tenure for office bearers under sub-section (l) of section 11,
shall apply only to those elected on or after the enactment of the trade organizations (Amendment) Act, 2025.
It is in the interest of the organizations and all trade bodies that the election to be conducted in accordance with the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act,2022, to ensure the continued smooth operation of bodies established under the Act.
This provision is disruptive to the smooth functioning of trade bodies, particularly the federation, chambers, and
Association.
Therefore, it is essential to omit sub-section (1A) of section ll of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013, as inserted by the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2025, from the date of its enactment.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate referrers eight bills to Standing Committees1 minute ago
-
Senate Passes Trade Organisations (Second Amendment) Bill, 20252 minutes ago
-
Chief minister chairs senate meeting of University of Swat2 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner inspects Naran hotels, issues warnings over poor hygiene2 minutes ago
-
Gilani meets Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, reaffirms commitment to peaceful cooperation2 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,637 injured in 1,375 road accidents across Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in canal11 minutes ago
-
SBBWU celebrates armed forces' success against India with patriotic fervor11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s Office holds awareness seminar12 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training session on revenue document analysis12 minutes ago
-
Over 38,000 drivers fined for illegal parking in Capital12 minutes ago
-
Air ambulance service on motorways underway: Aleem Khan12 minutes ago