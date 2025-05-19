Senate Passes Trade Organisations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Senate on Monday unanimously passed the Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, after its earlier approval by the National Assembly.

Presented by Senator Shahadat Awan, ‘The Trade Organizations (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, under the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act,2025, the two years’ tenure for office bearers under sub-section (l) of section 11,

shall apply only to those elected on or after the enactment of the trade organizations (Amendment) Act, 2025.

It is in the interest of the organizations and all trade bodies that the election to be conducted in accordance with the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act,2022, to ensure the continued smooth operation of bodies established under the Act.

This provision is disruptive to the smooth functioning of trade bodies, particularly the federation, chambers, and

Association.

Therefore, it is essential to omit sub-section (1A) of section ll of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013, as inserted by the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act, 2025, from the date of its enactment.