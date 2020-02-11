Senate passes two bills

The Senate on Tuesday passed two bills including The Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2019 and The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ):The Senate on Tuesday passed two bills including The Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2019 and The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar presented the bill in the House on the behalf of Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Adviser to the prime Minister on Finance and Revenue.

The objects of the bill to bring further improvement in the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 and in line with suggestions of AML/CFT stakeholders particularly law enforcement agencies responsible for the enforcement of AML Act 2010, amendment in the AML Act 2010 are being proposed.

The proposed amendments will reflect the government's firm to resolve to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering regime.

According to the objects and reason of the Foreign Exchange Bill, Foreign Exchange policy and operations in Pakistan are governed under the provision of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947 (FERA.1947) which empowers the State Bank of Pakistan to regulate flows of Foreign Exchange into and out of the country.

However the State Bank of Pakistan does not have explicit powers under FERA 1947 to issue any regulation/ instruction relating to the inland movement of foreign currencies.