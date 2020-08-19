UrduPoint.com
Senate Passes Two Government Bills Along With Amendments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:24 PM

Senate passes two government bills along with amendments

The Senate on Wednesday passed two government bills along with amendments, after presentation of reports by the relevant Standing Committee on the legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday passed two government bills along with amendments, after presentation of reports by the relevant Standing Committee on the legislation.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 after presentation of reports by the relevant Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on them.

The House passed both Bills along with amendments moved by Senators Farooq H. Naek and Imam Uddin Shoqeen.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020 has suggested various amendments to Limited Liability Partnership Act 2017 to ensure compliance with the recommendations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism issued by FATF.

Pakistan's 2019 Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) on FATF Recommendations issued by the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), highlighted lack of obligations for limited liability partnerships (LLPs) to hold ultimate beneficial ownership information.

The report also highlighted lack of penalties for breach of AML/CFT requirements by LLFs.

Accordingly, the proposed amendments, aimed at enhancing the transparency of legal persons, to fulfill the recommended actions in MER, and to enhance the country's ranking against the aforesaid standards, were adopted. These are also aimed to conform to the action plan, approved by the National Executive Committee on AML/CFT for compliance with the FATF recommendations.

The Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020 has suggested various amendments to Companies Act 2017 to ensure compliance with the recommendations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism issued by FATF.

