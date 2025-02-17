Senate Passes Two Key Bills, Refers Others To Concerned Committees
Published February 17, 2025
The upper house passed two bills in its ongoing 346th session chaired by Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan here on Monday
The bills include “The Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025” and the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The bills were passed unanimously by the upper house moved by Senators Danesh Kumar and Muhammad Humayun Mohmand.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2024, the Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences & Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2025 and the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna & Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2024, passed by the National Assembly were referred to the concerned standing committees for further proceedings.
The Chair deferred the bill “Rights of Persons Arrested, Detained or under Custodial Investigation Bill, 2020” on the request of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek being out of the country.
Later the House was adjourned to meet again on February 18 at 11:30 am.
