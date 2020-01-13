UrduPoint.com
Senate Passes Two Private Member Bills

Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

The Senate on Monday passed two private member bills including the Post Office Bill, 2019 and the Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019 as reported by the Standing Committees

The Senate on Monday passed two private member bills including the Post Office Bill, 2019 and the Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019 as reported by the Standing Committees.

Senator Khushbakht Shah moved the bill to repeal and enact the law relating to the Postal Services [The Post Office Bill, 2019] while Rana Maqbool Ahmad moved the Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019 in the House.

The statement of object and reasons of Post Office Bill, 2019 says to consolidate the law relating to the Postal Services in accordance with the demands and requirements of the modern times and to bring the services of Pakistan Post at par with International Courier and logistic service providers and create a fruitful environment of market competitiveness. More over it also aims at protecting the rights and interests of the consumers in terms of quality, accessibility, affordability, safety and security in line with other market competitors.

Similarly, the statement of object and reasons of the Islamabad Community Integration Bill says that it is strategy for social change by introducing 'Rifahi Community System' Establishing small community units i-e one sub-sector in a locality in urban area and one village in the rural areas with cooperation based mechanism. The cooperation is giving social responsibility to one person to take care of hunger, non-availability of medicine, acute frustration owing to social estrangement and isolation.

Meanwhile, a private member bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Amendment of Articles 213 and 215) was introduced in the House.

The bill was moved by Lt Gen( R) Abdul Qayyum in the House. The chairman referred the bill to concern standing committee.

