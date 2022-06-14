UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Unanimous Condolence Resolution On Dr Mandhro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Senate on Monday passed a unanimous condolence resolution on Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro who was passed away on June 11.

Legislators in the Upper House of the parliament recalled his matchless services both as a seasoned politician and professional medical practitioner.

In the condolence resolution, the House expressed its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of one of its most acclaimed members and a veteran politician, Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro.

The resolution said he was a distinguished politician from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians who was elected multiple times as a Member of Sindh assembly. During his tenure as an MPA from 2013 to 2018, he also served as the Provincial Minister for Health, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, it added.

It said he was elected as senator on the technocrat's seat from Sindh in Senate elections 2018.

He remained member of Senate Committees on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Science and Technology, Water Resources, Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, and Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, it added.

The resolution said Senator Mandhro was a gentle, soft-spoken person who made useful contributions to the discussions in the Senate and its committees especially on matters related to health, education and water.

It said the services rendered by Senator Mandhro would be long remembered and his loss would be deeply mourned. "We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends," it added.

The resolution said this House expressed its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace.

