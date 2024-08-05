Senate passes unanimous resolution against atrocities & change of status of IIOJK

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed the resolution against the atrocities and change of status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), terming it unconstitutional and contrary to the UN Resolutions and International Laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Senate on Monday unanimously passed the resolution against the atrocities and change of status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), terming it unconstitutional and contrary to the UN Resolutions and International Laws.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, presenting the resolution in the upper house, noted that the 5th of August was annually observed as India, through illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August, 2019, tried to consolidate its control over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

The House expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

The Senate also recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained on the top of unresolved international disputes on the United Nations' agenda.

Keeping in view of numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute adopted since 1948, the Upper House reaffirmed Pakistan's unstinting moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people's struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination. The House paid rich tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the people of IIOJK.

The Senate reiterated its rejection of India's unilateral and illegal actions since 5 August 2019 and expressed grave concern over the continued attempts, aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of llOJK.

The resolution emphasized that any political process, subservient to the Indian Constitution, cannot be a substitute to the exercise of the right to self-determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

Furthermore, the Upper House expressed serious concern over the presence of hundreds or thousands of Indian forces that has turned the IIOJK into one of the most militarized regions of the world.

The Senate of Pakistan condemned the decades of continuous oppression, torture, arrest, abuses, genocide and killings of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the excessive and disproportionate use of force by Indian forces in IIOJK resulting in the loss of countless lives, injuries and widespread destruction and the flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

It denounced the illegal and forcible dispossession of the people of Kashmir from their own land and the repeal of articles 35A and 370 of the Indian constitution which was contrary to UN Resolutions and International Law.

Meanwhile, the Upper House deplored the impunity with which the Indian forces continued their human rights violations in IIOJK, under draconian laws that defy the norms of justice.

The House rejected the irresponsible statements of the Indian leaders regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, threatening regional peace and stability; and reaffirmed the unshakable resolve of the Pakistani nation to thwart any aggressive act.

The Senate demanded that India must release the Kashmiri political prisoners; halt the ongoing human rights violations; and earnestly implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions so as to enable the Kashmiri people to determine their future through the democratic method of a fair and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

It demanded that "the human rights of the population of IIOJK be respected, protected, and promoted, and confirmed that we will continue to raise our voices against injustice and oppression until the Kashmiri people achieve their inalienable right to self-determination."

Meanwhile, commenting on the resolution, Leader of the Opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz said that his political party has a clear point of view on the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

He condemned the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, demanded that the issue should be resolved according to the UN Resolution.