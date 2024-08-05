Open Menu

Senate Passes Unanimous Resolution Against Atrocities & Change Of Status Of IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Senate passes unanimous resolution against atrocities & change of status of IIOJK

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed the resolution against the atrocities and change of status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), terming it unconstitutional and contrary to the UN Resolutions and International Laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Senate on Monday unanimously passed the resolution against the atrocities and change of status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), terming it unconstitutional and contrary to the UN Resolutions and International Laws.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, presenting the resolution in the upper house, noted that the 5th of August was annually observed as India, through illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August, 2019, tried to consolidate its control over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

The House expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

The Senate also recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained on the top of unresolved international disputes on the United Nations' agenda.

Keeping in view of numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute adopted since 1948, the Upper House reaffirmed Pakistan's unstinting moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people's struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination. The House paid rich tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the people of IIOJK.

The Senate reiterated its rejection of India's unilateral and illegal actions since 5 August 2019 and expressed grave concern over the continued attempts, aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of llOJK.

The resolution emphasized that any political process, subservient to the Indian Constitution, cannot be a substitute to the exercise of the right to self-determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

Furthermore, the Upper House expressed serious concern over the presence of hundreds or thousands of Indian forces that has turned the IIOJK into one of the most militarized regions of the world.

The Senate of Pakistan condemned the decades of continuous oppression, torture, arrest, abuses, genocide and killings of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the excessive and disproportionate use of force by Indian forces in IIOJK resulting in the loss of countless lives, injuries and widespread destruction and the flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

It denounced the illegal and forcible dispossession of the people of Kashmir from their own land and the repeal of articles 35A and 370 of the Indian constitution which was contrary to UN Resolutions and International Law.

Meanwhile, the Upper House deplored the impunity with which the Indian forces continued their human rights violations in IIOJK, under draconian laws that defy the norms of justice.

The House rejected the irresponsible statements of the Indian leaders regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, threatening regional peace and stability; and reaffirmed the unshakable resolve of the Pakistani nation to thwart any aggressive act.

The Senate demanded that India must release the Kashmiri political prisoners; halt the ongoing human rights violations; and earnestly implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions so as to enable the Kashmiri people to determine their future through the democratic method of a fair and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

It demanded that "the human rights of the population of IIOJK be respected, protected, and promoted, and confirmed that we will continue to raise our voices against injustice and oppression until the Kashmiri people achieve their inalienable right to self-determination."

Meanwhile, commenting on the resolution, Leader of the Opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz said that his political party has a clear point of view on the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

He condemned the Indian atrocities in Kashmir, demanded that the issue should be resolved according to the UN Resolution.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Senate World United Nations Palestine Jammu Ali Zafar Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Moral From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan