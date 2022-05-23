UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Unanimous Resolution Expressing Solidarity With Yasin Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Senate passes unanimous resolution expressing solidarity with Yasin Malik

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, expressing solidarity with the family of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik who is being persecuted in a dubious and motivated case against him by the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, expressing solidarity with the family of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik who is being persecuted in a dubious and motivated case against him by the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution, presented by Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, said the house condemn the abhorrent attempt of the Indian government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership which is the blatant violation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

It said the struggle for the right of self-determination in Kashmir was indigenous and could not be dampened by the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian government.

Besides asking the government for taking immediate steps on the matter, the Senate urged the international community to counsel India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of the IIOJK including Yasin Malik and ensure their safety and well-being.

It said Indian government should arrange a meeting of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik with his spouse Mishal Malik along with his 10-year-old daughter.

The Senate asked the Indian government to stop human rights violations in Kashmir, lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations and relevant United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

Related Topics

India Resolution Senate United Nations Jammu Family All Government

Recent Stories

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

Mbappe says he consulted Macron over PSG deal

2 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri envisions Pakistan with zero toleranc ..

Shazia Marri envisions Pakistan with zero tolerance against minority discriminat ..

2 minutes ago
 Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts ..

Two MI-17 Helicopters assist fire fighting efforts in Sherani

2 minutes ago
 Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to rele ..

Senate passes four bills, 9 bills referred to relevant committees

2 minutes ago
 UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU S ..

UNFAO to establish meteorological station at SAU Sub-campus Umer Kot

4 minutes ago
 Starbucks to Permanently Quit, Terminate Brand Pre ..

Starbucks to Permanently Quit, Terminate Brand Presence in Russian Market - Stat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.