Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing deep sorrow over the passing of one of its most respected and distinguished members, Senator Taj Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing deep sorrow over the passing of one of its most respected and distinguished members, Senator Taj Haider.

The resolution, presented by Senator Sherry Rehman, paid tribute to Haider as a committed democrat, experienced legislator, and a veteran of national politics, widely admired for his principled views, intellectual depth, and unwavering dedication to democratic values.

The House noted that Taj Haider was not only a politician but also a celebrated playwright, mathematician, and scholar whose contributions spanned multiple fields. In recognition of his outstanding public service and intellectual achievements, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2013 by the President of Pakistan. He also received the ptv Best Playwright Serial Award in 2006, highlighting his literary excellence.

Haider’s political career began in 1967 when he joined the socialist movement and became one of the founding members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He remained loyal to the party’s ideology and served it with commitment and integrity throughout his life.

He was elected to the Senate for the term 2012–2018 and was re-elected in 2021. Until his passing, he was serving as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges and held the key party post of Central Secretary General of the PPP.

Senator Haider was known for consistently speaking out on national issues and advocating for the rights of the people. He was guided by reason, compassion, and strong principles. His clear thinking, modest nature, and ethical conduct made him a role model for many, including emerging politicians, writers, and activists.

The Senate acknowledged that his absence will be deeply felt in the House and across the political landscape. His thoughtful presence and principled voice enriched democratic discourse in Pakistan.

The House extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Pakistan Peoples Party. It prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and said a copy of the resolution would be sent to his family.

APP/zah-sra