Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn killing of Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot

The Senate on Friday passed a resolution unanimously while strongly condemning the shameful act of violent mob attack and killing of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Senate on Friday passed a resolution unanimously while strongly condemning the shameful act of violent mob attack and killing of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot.

The resolution was moved by leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on the behalf of all parties.

"The House reiterates that extremism is condemnable in all its forms and manifestations. The unfortunate incident of this gruesome brutality reflects the mindset of extremist elements that exist in our society, which has not only tarnished the peaceful image of Pakistan but also Islam".

It said, "This brutality is in sheer violation of the spirit, principles, teachings and injunctions of islam, the practices of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), morale and human values, Constitution and law of Pakistan and customs and norms of Pakistani society".

The House expressed its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family of Priyantha Kumara.

The House also echoed the grief and sorrow over this brutal incident by the people of Pakistan across the board including political leadership and Islamic scholars.

The House expressed its profound concern over the existence of such intolerant tendencies in our society and strongly recommends discouraging the occurrence and recurrence of such gruesome incidents in the name of desecration of religion, which actually were against the very spirit and teachings of Islam.

The house urged that the government should take immediate administrative, legal and awareness measures for eradication and countering of violent tendencies in the society.

The House also demanded immediate punishment of not only the culprits involved in instigating and killing of Priyantha but also all those involved in similar violent incidents in the past.

Later, the Chairman Senate said he would send a delegation of the Senate to Sri Lanka to hand over the copy of resolution and expressed condolence over the sad incident.