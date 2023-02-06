Senate passes unanimous resolution to express solidarity with earthquake-hit Turkiye, Syria & Lebanon

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the devastating earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, Syria and Lebanon. The Upper House in the motion urged the prime minister, government and non-governmental organisations to rush medical and other humanitarian assistance to the affected people of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the devastating earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, Syria and Lebanon. The Upper House in the motion urged the prime minister, government and non-governmental organisations to rush medical and other humanitarian assistance to the affected people of Turkiye.

The Chairman Senate requested Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani to move the motion before the House. Senator Gillani read out the motion loudly saying, "The Senate of Pakistan reflecting the sentiments of the people of Pakistan, expresses its grief, sympathy and solidarity with the people and Government of brotherly Turkiye on the devastating earthquake and the resultant loss of lives and property.

Our hearts go out to our affected brethren in Syria and Lebanon, who are also affected by this international tragedy." The motion underlined that the House also urged the Prime Minister to immediately leave for Turkiye with relief goods to demonstrate solidarity with the people and Government of Turkiye.

"The People of Pakistan fondly remember that Turkiye was in the forefront rushing in to support the people of Pakistan during our own devastating earthquake of October 2005. We stand with the people of Turkiye in this hour of grief and tragedy," he added.

