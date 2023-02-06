UrduPoint.com

Senate Passes Unanimous Resolution To Express Solidarity With Earthquake-hit Turkiye, Syria & Lebanon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Senate passes unanimous resolution to express solidarity with earthquake-hit Turkiye, Syria & Lebanon

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the devastating earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, Syria and Lebanon. The Upper House in the motion urged the prime minister, government and non-governmental organisations to rush medical and other humanitarian assistance to the affected people of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to express solidarity with the devastating earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, Syria and Lebanon. The Upper House in the motion urged the prime minister, government and non-governmental organisations to rush medical and other humanitarian assistance to the affected people of Turkiye.

The Chairman Senate requested Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani to move the motion before the House. Senator Gillani read out the motion loudly saying, "The Senate of Pakistan reflecting the sentiments of the people of Pakistan, expresses its grief, sympathy and solidarity with the people and Government of brotherly Turkiye on the devastating earthquake and the resultant loss of lives and property.

Our hearts go out to our affected brethren in Syria and Lebanon, who are also affected by this international tragedy." The motion underlined that the House also urged the Prime Minister to immediately leave for Turkiye with relief goods to demonstrate solidarity with the people and Government of Turkiye.

"The People of Pakistan fondly remember that Turkiye was in the forefront rushing in to support the people of Pakistan during our own devastating earthquake of October 2005. We stand with the people of Turkiye in this hour of grief and tragedy," he added.

The House also urged the Prime Minister to immediately leave for Turkiye with relief goods to demonstrate solidarity with the people and Government of Turkiye, the motion approved said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Lebanon October Government

Recent Stories

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

7 minutes ago
 Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on ..

Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on Feb 8

13 seconds ago
 Imran urges public, volunteers for registration fo ..

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for â€˜Jail Bharo Tehreekâ€™

23 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

25 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

25 minutes ago
 Training on "Role of PTCs in Disaster Risk Reducti ..

Training on "Role of PTCs in Disaster Risk Reduction" concludes

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.