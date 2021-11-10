Senate passes unanimous resolution to restore national holiday on Nov 9

The Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution unanimously, calling for restoration of national holiday on November 9, the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution unanimously, calling for restoration of national holiday on November 9, the birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The resolution was moved by Senator Kamil Ali Agha. Earlier, a motion was moved to suspend the rules for taking up the resolution.

"That to pay our respect to great personality of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal who played pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan alongside the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The incumbent government must restore 9th November, the birthday of our national poet Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal as a national holiday," said the resolution.