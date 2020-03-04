UrduPoint.com
Senate Passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:14 PM

Senator Faisal Javed says that the pedophiles must be hanged to death.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Senate approved “Zainab Alert Bill” to stop incidents of sexual abuse and murder of children in the country here on Wednesday.

“The pedophiles must be hanged to death,” said Senator Faisal Javed, adding that the amendments will continue to come but this bill is inevitable to be approved.

Previously, National Assembly passed the bill but the part of hanging pedophiles publicly came under huge criticism even from the ruling party PTI’s leaders.

“They say that hanging publically was reflection of centuries old traditions which must be stopped,” said the Fawad Chaudhary.

Under the new bill “Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) will be established to stop abduction and sexual abuse of children in the country.

The bill has been passed by both National Assembly and Senate to stop sexual abuse of children across the country.

