Senate Pays Tribute To Late Iconic Hurriyat Leader Ali Geelani

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:12 PM

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to iconic late Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his life-long struggle for justice, freedom and self-determination of Kashmiri people against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to iconic late Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his life-long struggle for justice, freedom and self-determination of Kashmiri people against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution was moved by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on behalf of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and the entire House, strongly condemned the suppressive act of the Indian government of snatching the mortal remains of Syed Ali Shah Geelani from his family.

It denounced the un-ceremonial burial of the great leader in gross violation of the principles of human rights reflecting rage, tyranny and barbarianism of Indian occupied forces.

The House recommended that the government of Pakistan should continue to take up the said matter at all national and international fora including the United Nations, urging upon the international community to take notice of Indian government's callous and inhuman handling of the situation violating all civil and human rights norms in the occupied valley.

The resolution called upon the Indian government to stop the harassment of the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and drop the orchestrated cases against them, demanding immediate release of the detained Kashmiri political leaders and youth in arbitrary detention in jails across India.

The House urged upon the Indian government to allow access to UN observers, international human rights and humanitarian organizations as well as international media into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to assess the ground realities.

It demanded that India should immediately lift the military siege in IIOJK and remove restrictions on media, internet, mobile, telecommunication, movement of people and holding of peaceful assemblies.

The House also denounced India's illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and called upon the India government to stop extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth, 'reverse and revoke' its illegal and unilateral steps of August 2019, allowing Kashmiris to exercise their right of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

