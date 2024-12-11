Senate pays tribute to martyred personnel, late parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan on Wednesday offered Fateha for security personnel martyred in operations and terrorist incidents, besides Ali Hassan Gilani, Ilyas Bilour, and others.

Maulana Attaur Rehman, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led the Fateha at the request of Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.