Senate pays tribute to Senator Taj Haider, praises his legacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the late Senator Taj Haider, a founding member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), calling his death a great loss for both the Senate and the country’s political landscape.

Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the House, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Taj Haider. “He was more than a senior politician—he was a renowned mathematician, author, and a respected member of this House,” Dar said. “Many of us were fortunate to work with him and learn from his wisdom.”

Senator Haider, who joined the PPP in 1970, remained dedicated to the party until he died in 2025. Senator Dar praised his decades-long public service, which was marked by honesty, passion, and unwavering commitment.

Recalling their time together in the National Assembly from 1994 to 1999, Ishaq Dar shared, “As Minister for Commerce and later Finance, I often interacted with him—whether during debates, in committees, or budget discussions. He was always respectful and solution-oriented, even during disagreements.”

Taj Haider served as Chairman of several key parliamentary committees, including those on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Delegated Legislation, Parliamentary Affairs, and Rules of Procedure and Privileges. He was an active member of many other committees and made valuable contributions across all platforms.

He was also recognized nationally for his service. In 2013, he received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, and in 2006, he was awarded PTV’s Best Playwright Award, Ishaq Dar said.

Ishaq Dar remembered working with Taj Haider again from 2012 to 2018 and after 2021, recalling him as a humble and principled man. “He stood firm on justice and values. He never imposed his views forcefully, but always tried to persuade others with kindness and humility.”

The Leader of the House also paid tribute to Professor Khurshid Ahmad, a former member of the Senate, renowned economist, and Islamic scholar. He praised Professor Ahmad’s contributions to Pakistan’s democratic development, constitutional reforms, and civil-military balance. Dar recalled visiting the Islamic Foundation in Leicester, co-founded by Professor Ahmad, along with Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

He said, Professor Khurshid Ahmad received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 2011 and international awards like the King Faisal International Prize and Islamic Development Bank Prize. He also received honorary doctorates from universities in the UK and Malaysia and authored nearly 70 books in English and Urdu, focusing on applied economics.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan also paid tribute, and Raja Nasir Abbas highlighted Haider’s loyalty to his party and his work for the poor.

Senator Sherry Rehman praised Haider as not only a politician but also a man of strong ideals, a scholar, and a true patriot. “Even while battling cancer, he continued his duties with dedication, attending committee meetings and legislative sessions without seeking sympathy. That was his strength,” she said.

Senator Shibli Faraz, leader of the opposition, called Haider a multidimensional personality—a mathematician, playwright, literary figure, and principled politician.

“Even during political conflicts, he remained professional.”

Senator Hamid Khan admired Haider’s ideological consistency, calling him the PPP’s backbone. Though he never met him personally, he said Haider’s reputation spoke volumes over the past 50 years.

Senator Kamran Murtaza praised Haider’s humility and his family’s contributions to education in Balochistan. “He was one of the most noble-hearted people I’ve ever seen.”

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, shared memories of Haider’s selfless service. “He never asked for personal favors. Even at 82, he played tennis regularly. I met him first during student politics at Government College Lahore—his sincerity never changed.”

Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan described him as a seasoned lawyer and politician who always prioritized public welfare over personal interest.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid reflected on four decades of friendship, describing Haider as a committed democrat who focused on reforming the political system through constructive ideas.

Senator Malik Shahadat Awan said, “I knew him for 46 years. He was also a talented playwright. His words carried weight, and his passing has deeply saddened me.”

Aon Abbas said Taj Haider would be remembered for strengthening democracy and Parliament, while Jan Muhammad expressed solidarity with his family and party, saying Haider’s national services would always be remembered.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said Taj Haider was a dedicated political worker who remained true to his beliefs while showing respect for differing opinions. He also paid tribute to the late Professor Khurshid.

Senator Saifullah Abro described Taj Haider as a national figure, saying, "He did not belong to just one political party—he was a national asset."

Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto called him “a shining star in Pakistani politics,” adding that his passing was a loss for the entire nation.

Recalling a 42-year-long friendship, Senator Sarmad Ali praised Haider’s commitment to socialism and his lifelong struggle for the rights of the people. “He was a kind and compassionate person,” he said.

Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti said the Senate would deeply feel his absence. “His sacrifices for democracy will always be remembered,” he noted.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan highlighted Haider’s leadership in community welfare efforts and social work.

Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan remembered him as someone who worked tirelessly to ease the suffering of others.

Senator Dr. Afnanullah Khan acknowledged Haider’s role as a mentor. “He always supported and encouraged new senators,” he remarked.

Senator Falak Naz said that no words could fully capture Haider’s personality. “His death is a national tragedy. After Benazir Bhutto, he was a great leader,” she added.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also spoke of Haider’s illness, offering sincere condolences and appreciation for his service.

Senator Hasna Bano said his legacy of public service would be remembered for generations to come.

