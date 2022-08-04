Senate pays tributes to helicopter crash martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution to pay tributes to martyred Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali Commander 12 Crop Quetta, Maj Gen Amjad Haneef, Brig. Mohammad Khalid, Maj. Saeed Ahmad, Maj. Talha Manan and Naik Fayyaz who lost their lives in the line of duty as a result of a tragic helicopter crash while monitoring the flood relief operation in Balochistan on August 1.

The resolution was moved by Senator Sarfarz Bugti.

Honoring the services and sacrifices of these martyrs for national cause, the House expressed deep sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the Shuhada.

The Senate appreciated the relief operations of Pakistan's armed forces in the flood afftected areas of the country, especially Balochistan.

The House also acknowledged the sacrifices being rendered by the armed forces for the security and defence of Pakistan in natural calamities.