Senate pays tributes to late Mushahidullah for meritorious parliamentary services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Senators from the both opposition and treasury benches on Saturday paid tributes to their late colleague Mushahidullah Khan for his meritorious services to strengthen democracy and ensure supremacy of the Parliament.

The House also unanimously passed a condolence resolution to pay homage to his service for the democracy, which was presented by Leader of opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq expressing grief and sorrow over the death of Mushahidullah Khan on February 18.

Muhahidullah Khan, a seasoned politician and a real democrat, always remained loyal to his party despite facing difficulties during the past dictatorial regimes.

The resolutions said Mushahidullah bravely fought with the dictatorship, faced detention with courage and always stood for democratic rights.

Mushahidullah Khan, elected as a Senator in 2009 and 2015, also worked as Minister for Climate Change and remained an active member of several parliamentary committees.

"The services of Mushahidullah for supremacy of democracy and parliament will long be remembered . His death is not only a loss to his family, party but for the whole nation. The house expresses sympathy and sorrow with the family of Mushahidullah Khan," the resolution said, expressing deepest sympathies with the bereaved family, friends and his party.

Soon after the start Senate proceeding, Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said "Mushahidullah Khan was a senior and dear fellow of us and his service for supremacy of parliament will long be remembered." On the chairman's request , Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri offered fateha for the departed soul.

Paying tributes to the deceased fellow, the lawmakers said Mushahidullah Khan was a true democrat, loyal to his party, and he always worked for the cause of democracy and the parliament.

Raja Zafar ul Haq said Mushahidullah was a man who had impressed his party and fellow Senators through political wisdom and the vacuum created with his death was difficult to fill.

He said Mushahidullah, throughout his political career, enjoyed respect not only in his party circle but also won admiration from opponents.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem praised the deceased for his political steadfastness and loyalty to the party and said the whole senate was missing Mushahidullah Khan.

He said Mushahidullah Khan was used to saying abrupt couplets during his speeches as per the environment and situation.

Senator Sherry Rehman said senior leader of PML-N Mushahidullah Khan was a great asset for his party ."We will never forget him. He was loyal to his party and bravely fought with dictatorship." She recalled that despite illness, he participated in a webinar arranged to pay tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Senator Usman Kakar said Mushahidullah Khan would long be remembered, adding he was a great worker of the PML-N and recounted his parliamentary services.

Senator Saleem Zia said he was in association with Mushahidullah Khan for the last 20 years.

Zia said he always found Mushahidullah working hard for the welfare of the common man and upholding the supremacy of the parliament.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Mushahidullah was loyal to his party, terming him a vibrant leader whom the House would miss.

The minister said the vacuum created with the death of Mushahidullah was difficult to fill. He also sympathized with the family members of Mushahidullah Khan and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this loss.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said despite all the challenges, Mushahidullah Khan proved himself as a true fighter and loyal to his party.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said Mushahidullah Khan would be remembered as loyal to his party in the political history of the country.

Senator Mian Attique said Mushahidullah was a big name in national politics.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr Babar Awan also paid tributes to the service of Muhahidullah Khan and said he had started his political career as a trade unionist.

He said Mushahidullah had worked for respect and dignity of the parliament.

Senator Javeed Abbasi said Mushahidullah Khan had started his political career as a student and trade union leader. He always fought against dictatorships and injustices.

He said that he always voiced for deprived and downtrodden segments of the society people, and Mushahidullah would always remain in their hearts.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Mushahidullah Khan was a very kind human being.

He said the deceased was a true lover of Hazarat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him.) and an effective voice for the rights of middle class people.

Senator Abdul Qayyum also praised Muhahidullah Khan for being loyal to his party in all odds, and tireless projecting and defending the party stance at various forums.

Syed Mushahid Hussain his friendship with Mushahidullah lasted over a period of 27 years, and the deceased always worked for the welfare of the middle class community.

Senator Faisal Javed said Mushahidullah Khan would long be remembered and expressed sympathies with his family members.

Senator Atta Ur Rehman paid tributes to Muhahidullah and said his service for the cause of democracy and parliament would never be forgotten.

The Chairman Senate thanked Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, employees of NA Secretariat and State minister for Parliamentarian Affairs Ali Muhammad for extending assistance and making arrangements to hold the proceeding in the National Assembly hall.

He said some renovation work was in progress in the Senate Hall, the speaker was requested to provide the hall for the senate proceeding.