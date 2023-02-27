Senate PDU, ILO discuss mutual interests, issues

The meeting of the Senate Parliamentary Development Unit (PDU) with the International Labour Organization (ILO) was held here on Monday that discussed various issues of mutual interest for future partnership and collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):The meeting of the Senate Parliamentary Development Unit (PDU) with the International Labour Organization (ILO) was held here on Monday that discussed various issues of mutual interest for future partnership and collaboration.

The meeting was attended by the Senate PDU Team, Country Director ILO Geir Tonstol, and Senior Program Officers ILO Saghir Bukhari and Rabia Razzaque, said a news release.

The PDU appreciated the long-standing support ILO extended to Pakistan and expressed the hope for a mutually beneficial collaboration in the future. ILO also mentioned some previous collaborations with the Senate of Pakistan, which were fruitful in the past.

While discussing the areas of potential collaboration, ILO highlighted its strategic priorities which included the promotion of labour standards and fundamental conventions, the creation of a conducive environment for job creation, skills, and enterprise development, social protection, and social dialogue.

Among the various areas ILO and the Senate of Pakistan can work together in the future, some key areas identified for facilitation were highlighted such as the orientation sessions/ capacity building of parliamentarians, with all stakeholders present and public hearing of relevant standing committees in which all stakeholders will be involved, including the workers.

In the end, recommendations will be formulated for onward transmission to the quarter concerned.

The meeting concluded on a very positive note with a concrete conclusion along with a promise to sign a memorandum of understanding�(MoU) very soon in the future.