Senate penal summons CDA Chief, DC over D-12 illegal construction issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday summoned the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Deputy Commissioner to appear at the next session to investigate the issue of illegal construction in D-12, as well as other pending matters.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood at the Parliament House, also instructed the FIA to provide an update on ongoing investigations into various housing authorities, including PWD, FGEHA, PHA-F, and NESPAK.

The committee discussed a variety of critical issues concerning ongoing housing projects and departmental inefficiencies. After thorough deliberation, they reached a consensus to further investigate allegations of mismanagement, prioritize accountability, and ensure transparency in future housing schemes.

A key agenda item was the discussion of the long-delayed 200-bed Center of Excellence in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi. Approved in 2007 with an estimated cost of Rs 166 million, the project has faced numerous setbacks, primarily due to funding challenges.

Although construction resumed in 2010, claims for the project escalated to Rs 218 million by 2023. However, discrepancies in these claims raised questions about their authenticity. The committee voiced concerns over whether construction had continued despite an alleged ban, to which the construction company denied receiving any formal notification of such a ban.

PWD officials confirmed that the project remains incomplete, despite an initial announcement by the then-prime minister in 2004, and a subsequent change in scope in 2017, when the project was scaled down from 400 to 200 beds.

Committee members criticized the performance of the Ministry of Housing and Works and its subsidiaries, with Senator Bilal Khan pointing out that provincial departments had outperformed the federal ministry.

The committee also reviewed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority’s (FGEHA) membership drives, noting a shift in prioritization policies. Initially, memberships were granted on a "first-come, first-served" basis, but from 2015 onwards, age seniority became a key factor in allocation.

Concerns were raised regarding the transparency of these processes, particularly in relation to the allocation of plots in Green Enclave-I and II.

The committee was informed that, in an effort to accommodate remaining members from Membership Drive-I, the FGEHA had sought to acquire additional government land through the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC). However, expansion efforts were stalled in 2017 when Section-4 of the Land Acquisition Act (LAA) was repealed. Additionally, the committee was updated on ongoing efforts to allocate plots in sectors F-12 and G-12 for members of Membership Drive-I.

A key issue discussed during the session was the illegal construction of high-rise buildings in Sector G-12. Allegations of collusion between FGEHA officials and construction companies were raised, prompting the committee to demand explanations from the Secretary of Housing and Works.

Senator Bilal Khan specifically questioned how such buildings were permitted despite regulatory oversight. FGEHA's Director General confirmed that some illegal constructions had been demolished and that corrective actions were underway since his appointment. However, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the response, and further investigations are anticipated.

The committee was also briefed on the Park Road project, which has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement. The matter has been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for an ongoing inquiry. The Project Director was suspended and subsequently terminated, while the contractor has been blacklisted. Show-cause notices have been issued to several officials, and the case remains under active investigation.

The ongoing oversight by the Senate Standing Committee highlights the pressing need for reforms within the housing sector to tackle long-standing inefficiencies and safeguard the interests of federal employees and the public at large.

The meeting was attended by Senators Bilal Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Khilda Ateeb, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Husna Bano, and Hidayatullah Khan, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Works.