UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Poll To Win Govt Majority In Parliament For Smooth Legislation: PM Hopes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Senate poll to win govt majority in parliament for smooth legislation: PM hopes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday expressed the confidence that upcoming Senate election would win the government majority in the parliament for smooth legislation.

"Insha Allah, we are hopeful…All legislation is stuck up there (in Senate). We faced utmost difficulty during the last two years. Every law used to stuck up in Senate as we didn't have majority," the prime minister said in an interview with a private television channel.

He said in a parliamentary democracy, reforms process could not take place without joint working of the government and the opposition.

He said though it was the government's responsibility to bring reforms, but it did not have majority to enact necessary legislation.

To a question, the prime minister said the opposition's criticism on open ballot could be a plan to deprive the government of majority in the Senate election.

He questioned as why the political parties which had agreed for open ballot in Senate election under Charter of Democracy, had now backtracked.

"They are just trying to pressurize the government… Their only effort is to get the relief in form of NRO," he added.

\More

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Parliament Democracy TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

31 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

41 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

45 minutes ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

46 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.