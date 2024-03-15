Open Menu

Senate Polls: 173 Nomination Papers Issued In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) As many as 173 nomination papers have been issued to the candidates for Balochistan’s eleven vacant seats in the Senate.

“A total of 78 candidates have received nomination papers, however, no candidate has submitted nomination papers so far", Spokesman Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan chapter said on Friday.

It may be mentioned here that ECP has issued a schedule for eleven vacant seats of Senate from Balochistan.

Among eleven vacant seats, seven are general seats while two are lying vacant in the category of technocrats and women.

As per schedule, the candidates could submit nomination papers with the Returning Officer on 15th and 16th of March while polling for the Senate seats will be held on the 2nd of April at the provincial assembly.

