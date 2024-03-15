Senate Polls: 173 Nomination Papers Issued In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) As many as 173 nomination papers have been issued to the candidates for Balochistan’s eleven vacant seats in the Senate.
“A total of 78 candidates have received nomination papers, however, no candidate has submitted nomination papers so far", Spokesman Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan chapter said on Friday.
It may be mentioned here that ECP has issued a schedule for eleven vacant seats of Senate from Balochistan.
Among eleven vacant seats, seven are general seats while two are lying vacant in the category of technocrats and women.
As per schedule, the candidates could submit nomination papers with the Returning Officer on 15th and 16th of March while polling for the Senate seats will be held on the 2nd of April at the provincial assembly.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs District Emergency Response Committee meeting5 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur orders security arrangements for Easter5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 389 power pilferers in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
VC IUB terms employees asset for university5 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 9.21m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
UAF VC to be decorated with Hilal-i-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day5 minutes ago
-
Rs 717.4m fine imposed on 6711 power pilferers5 minutes ago
-
WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters15 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress of smart surveillance project15 minutes ago
-
MPAs inaugurate Imam Bibi Maternity Home, Health Centre15 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched15 minutes ago
-
Narh Sur cultural heritage added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Paki ..15 minutes ago