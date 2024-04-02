Senate Polls On Tuesday - 30 Seats Up For Grabs
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Polling to elect 30 members of the Senate will be held on Tuesday, as eighteen candidates have already been elected unopposed to fill vacant seats in Balochistan and Punjab.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all preparations for the nationwide Senate elections scheduled for Tuesday.
Polling is set to take place in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.
The Election Commission has set the voting time in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Ballot papers in four different colors have been printed for the Senate elections. White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats.
Additionally, the transportation of election materials to returning officers has been completed.Returning officers have already issued the final list of the candidates.
