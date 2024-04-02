Open Menu

Senate Polls On Tuesday - 30 Seats Up For Grabs

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Senate polls on Tuesday - 30 seats up for grabs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Polling to elect 30 members of the Senate will be held on Tuesday, as eighteen candidates have already been elected unopposed to fill vacant seats in Balochistan and Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all preparations for the nationwide Senate elections scheduled for Tuesday.

Polling is set to take place in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

The Election Commission has set the voting time in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Ballot papers in four different colors have been printed for the Senate elections. White papers will be used for general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats.

Additionally, the transportation of election materials to returning officers has been completed.Returning officers have already issued the final list of the candidates.

/395

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Women All From

Recent Stories

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

33 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

33 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

37 minutes ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

60 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

60 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

1 hour ago
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

1 hour ago
 Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

1 hour ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

1 hour ago
 Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all r ..

Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

1 hour ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

1 hour ago
 Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes I ..

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan