UrduPoint.com

Senate Power Body Annoys Over Absence Of Ministry Of Energy, Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:51 PM

Senate Power Body annoys over absence of Ministry of Energy, Secretary

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Thursday expressed displeasure over absence of Minister of Energy and Secretary Ministry of Power in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power Thursday expressed displeasure over absence of Minister of Energy and Secretary Ministry of Power in the meeting.

The committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the Chair discussed agenda item rehabilitation plan of de-licensed public sector power generation plants and improvement of power generation plants of all GENCOs, along with Independent Inquiry Report of damage and repair of 747MW in Block-V in GENCO-II and detail of BODs of all GENCOs from 2002 till date along with their notifications and Cvs.

The chairman observed that the Secretary Power Division did not attend last four meetings of the committee. Why the Secretary was not attending the meeting, he questioned.

The Additional Secretary Power Division informed the Committee that there was another important meeting of the Secretary so he did not turn up.

Members of the committee protested against the continuous absence of the Minister and the Secretary in the meeting. Some members also staged walk out of the meeting. Committee members were of the view that proceedings of the committee are fruitless without presence of relevant Minister and Federal Secretary.

At the outset of the meeting, the Chairman Committee questioned as to why the Ministry still has not presented the Independent Inquiry Report of damage and repair of 747MW in Block-V of GENCO-II.

The Ministry officials informed that report would be presented in the next meeting of the committee.

The Chairman Committee lamented the passive approach of the relevant quarters in this regard and pointed out that officials have been saying the same thing from last three meetings that report will be presented in the next meeting after approval of BODs.

He said nothing has materialized in this regard so far.

The Chairman Committee further commented that "Someone has to be held accountable for incurring such a huge loss to national exchequer. We will not allow laying waste to Public money in such blatant manner".

The meeting was attended by Senators, Saif Ullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Fida Muhammad, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, officials from Ministry of Energy (power division) and Genco Holding Company Limited

Related Topics

Senate Company Same Tangi Asad Ali Money All From

Recent Stories

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration betw ..

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration between UAE Government and WEF att ..

7 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin urges media to help eradicate chronic di ..

Dr Yasmin urges media to help eradicate chronic diseases by mobilizing people

57 seconds ago
 Two-day Digital Youth summit 2021 from Nov 13: Min ..

Two-day Digital Youth summit 2021 from Nov 13: Minister

58 seconds ago
 Three days int'l Seerat-un-Nabi(SAW) conference c ..

Three days int'l Seerat-un-Nabi(SAW) conference concludes

59 seconds ago
 Noon Polo Cup 2021: Noon Polo team reach main fina ..

Noon Polo Cup 2021: Noon Polo team reach main final

4 minutes ago
 3 newly constructed small hydel power stations go ..

3 newly constructed small hydel power stations go operational

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.