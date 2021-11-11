Senate Power Body annoys over absence of Ministry of Energy, Secretary

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Thursday expressed displeasure over absence of Minister of Energy and Secretary Ministry of Power in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power Thursday expressed displeasure over absence of Minister of Energy and Secretary Ministry of Power in the meeting.

The committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the Chair discussed agenda item rehabilitation plan of de-licensed public sector power generation plants and improvement of power generation plants of all GENCOs, along with Independent Inquiry Report of damage and repair of 747MW in Block-V in GENCO-II and detail of BODs of all GENCOs from 2002 till date along with their notifications and Cvs.

The chairman observed that the Secretary Power Division did not attend last four meetings of the committee. Why the Secretary was not attending the meeting, he questioned.

The Additional Secretary Power Division informed the Committee that there was another important meeting of the Secretary so he did not turn up.

Members of the committee protested against the continuous absence of the Minister and the Secretary in the meeting. Some members also staged walk out of the meeting. Committee members were of the view that proceedings of the committee are fruitless without presence of relevant Minister and Federal Secretary.

At the outset of the meeting, the Chairman Committee questioned as to why the Ministry still has not presented the Independent Inquiry Report of damage and repair of 747MW in Block-V of GENCO-II.

The Ministry officials informed that report would be presented in the next meeting of the committee.

The Chairman Committee lamented the passive approach of the relevant quarters in this regard and pointed out that officials have been saying the same thing from last three meetings that report will be presented in the next meeting after approval of BODs.

He said nothing has materialized in this regard so far.

The Chairman Committee further commented that "Someone has to be held accountable for incurring such a huge loss to national exchequer. We will not allow laying waste to Public money in such blatant manner".

The meeting was attended by Senators, Saif Ullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Fida Muhammad, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, officials from Ministry of Energy (power division) and Genco Holding Company Limited