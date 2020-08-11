UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Power Body Shows Displeasure Over Absence Of CEO K-Electric

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

Senate Power Body shows displeasure over absence of CEO K-Electric

Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday expressed dismay over continuous absence of CEO K-Electric and decided to issue summon to him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday expressed dismay over continuous absence of CEO K-Electric and decided to issue summon to him.

The Committee which met with Senator Fida Muhammad in the Chair observed that people of Karachi was facing immense problems due to unscheduled power outage for which the company should be taken to task.

Briefing the Senate Panel, the CEO Tribal Electric Supply Company told that an amount of Rs 368.06 million was allocated for electrification of villages in various erstwhile tribal districts through SDGs. Out of total, Rs 252.717 million had already been spent in this regard while Rs 115.343 million was still available. The Funds were received in April 2018 but Election Commission of Pakistan imposed ban on development projects due to general elections, he said.

The committee was assured that 100% progress and utilisation would be completed by December 2020.

The committee also discussed the matters of suspension and transfer of 3 HESCO officials, inquiry into alleged offensive behavior and excessive billing by XEN and SDO of SEPCO, heavy bills sent to the affectees of floods in Mirani dam in district Kech, new grid station at Jaura Kalan.

The meeting was attended by Senators Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Muhammad Akram, Moula Bux Chandio, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Muhamamd Ali Jamot, Hilalur Rehman, Hidayatullah and Mushahidullah Khan and other senior officials of ministry of power division and concerned departments.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Dam Progress April December 2018 2020 Afridi Southern Electric Power Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.