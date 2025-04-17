Open Menu

Senate Prioritizing Investment-friendly Legislation: Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Senate prioritizing investment-friendly legislation: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that the Senate is giving top priority to legislation aimed at protecting investments, promoting public-private partnerships, and removing bureaucratic barriers.

Addressing the 8th Leaders in business Summit, he praised the organizers for bringing together policymakers, international investors, and corporate leaders to shape Pakistan’s economic future.

Gilani said that the discussions held on key themes such as climate resilience, digital transformation, inclusive growth, and sustainable trade offer practical roadmaps for national progress.

“As legislators, we in the Senate are keenly attuned to your insights,” he said, adding that such dialogue is essential for aligning legislative priorities with the evolving needs of the economy.

He expressed hope that the summit’s recommendations would directly contribute to policymaking and legislative efforts, helping to build a supportive environment for innovation, investment, and inclusive development.

Recent Stories

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

14 minutes ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

14 minutes ago
 DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Je ..

DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port

15 minutes ago
 MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu ..

MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

29 minutes ago
 'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collect ..

'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact

29 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group ..

UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..

45 minutes ago
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection Syste ..

PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..

1 hour ago
 Daman launches nationwide health insurance literac ..

Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advanc ..

Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade str ..

Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure

1 hour ago
 UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial ..

UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry

1 hour ago
 Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new re ..

Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan