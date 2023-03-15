Senate promoting national cohesion and harmony among federating units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Senate is promoting national cohesion among federating units and this House being a symbol of democracy and solidarity has protected the rights of people by maintaining balance in parliament.

These views were expressed by the former and incumbent lawmakers in the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan. A motion was carried unanimously to convert the House into Committee of the Whole from time to time during the special commemorative session for the address of the honourable guests.

At the beginning of the session, the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said the Senate of Pakistan has an important role in legislation and the promotion of national cohesion. He said the Senate of Pakistan was formed in 1973 to ensure equal representation of all the federating units.

The Chairman highlighted the constitutional history of the evolution of the Parliament from the first session of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan held on 10th August 1947 in Karachi to the approval of the third Constitution of 1973 that was approved on 10th April 1973 and lead to the creation of the Senate.

The Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar said this occasion was important to highlight the achievement made by the Senate over the past five decades and also to reflect on its rich history.

He underlined that the gathering of national and provincial leadership on the occasion showed the much-cherished unity of all federating units.

"We must acknowledge the visionary leaders who opted for the Constitution of 1973. Let's renew our pledge for a pluralistic and dynamic Pakistan," he added.

Senator Ishaq Dar said the country's progress, stability and prosperity were in the continuity of the democratic system and collaborative sustained efforts.

Senator Abida Azeem on the occasion said the Upper House represented all the provinces and it allowed raising their voice.

She added that there was less representation of women in the Upper House that needed to be approved.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said there was a need to look into our past and foresee our future. He said the founders of the Constitution of 1973 created the Senate to give representation to small provinces and communities.

Former Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq said he considered the Senate as a family due to its representation of all federating units and the respect it gave to everyone.

He suggested that there was room to increase the powers of the Upper House in the financial matters of the country as at present only the National Assembly could approve the budget. Raja Zafar said economic justice and the growth of economic institutions would lead to the strengthening of the democratic system.

Former ANP Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour urged the political leadership to demonstrate political wisdom at this critical juncture and sit together to evolve a joint strategy to bring the country out of the current economic crisis.

He informed the house that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the front-line province in the war against terrorism, is again facing a wave of terrorism.

He said that his family had lost their young leadership earlier in the war against terrorism.

Former Deputy Chairman Senate Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali recalled the political struggle for the supremacy of democracy in Pakistan and suggested a direct election of the Senate of Pakistan. He called for more financial powers and authority for the Senate to serve the country in a better way.

Former PPPP Senator Sehar Kamran said that PPPP played a major role in framing the constitution of Pakistan while the 18th amendment also restored the true spirit of the unanimously passed 1973 Constitution.

She said that the Constitution of Pakistan should be included in the academic syllabus so that everyone should know about its real spirit.

Senator Hidayat Ullah Shah said that Senate represents all the federating units and it should ensure decency in politics which is rare in today's politics.

Former PPPP Senator Farhat Ullah Babar congratulated the Chairman of the Senate for holding the celebrations. He paid tributes to all those who played role in the unanimous approval of the constitution from the Parliament in 1973.

He also condemned those who violated the constitution but said those violating the constitution in past did not dare to abrogate it because it was a complete document having complete guidelines for a democratic Pakistan.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing a wave of terrorism again and appealed to hold a debate on unrest in the province and malign those who supported the mischievous elements there and talked with them.

Senator Farah Aqil Shah said that politicians should come up to the expectations of the people and legislation must be ensured for the welfare of the people.

He said that former lawmakers should be also taken on board about policies directly linked to the public.

Former Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that the Senate should review its role and determine whether it has succeeded in addressing the issue of federating units.

He said that the powers of every institution are determined in the constitution of the country, but unfortunately, some of them have exceeded their powers.

He said that democratic institutions have been weakened in the past and urged the institutions not to intervene in parliamentary affairs in future. The supremacy of parliament is the only way to resolve the issues being faced by the country, he maintained.

Senator Atta ur Rehman said that the constitution of Pakistan should be respected and the state should be built as per the teachings of islam.

Senator Behramand Tangi demanded more financial powers for the Senate, especially in the budget and hoped that the Chairman of the Senate would play his role.

Senator Danesh Kumar said that the Senate represents all federating units of the country. He said that seats were reserved for minorities in Parliament after the passage of the 18th amendment and demanded more seats for minorities to address the issue of community.

Senator Danesh Kumar appealed to all political leaders to shun their differences for Pakistan and contribute together to resolve the issue.

Senator Farooq H. Naek said that the Senate has played a central role in the advancement of Pakistan during the last 50 years and it has been a symbol of democracy and solidarity.

He said that the Senate is a platform to protect the rights of the people by maintaining balance in Parliament. "We must acknowledge challenges lying ahead and we need to work together beyond party politics," he added.

Senator Hidayatullah said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the constitution to the country and he would be remembered for this great achievement.

He said that the economic situation of the country is worse and political wisdom should be demonstrated to overcome these crises.

Senator Faiz Muhammad highlighted the issue of missing persons and asked the Chairman of the Senate to play his role in addressing these issues.