Senate Prorogued Sine Die

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:01 PM

Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday prorogued the Senate session sine die after conclusion of its business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on Thursday prorogued the Senate session sine die after conclusion of its business.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, the President has been pleased to prorogue the Senate Session on the conclusion of its business on Thursday, October 29, 2020," said a prorogation order read by the Deputy Chairman.

